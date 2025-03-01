Versor Investments LP Has $674,000 Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,807 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 72.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.49. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $65.84.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 30.97%. Research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

