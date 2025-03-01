Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 559.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 946.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.7 %

LRCX opened at $76.70 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

