Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.0 million-$935.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $933.4 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 11.8 %

Verra Mobility Company Profile

VRRM stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

