Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.0 million-$935.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $933.4 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.
View Our Latest Research Report on Verra Mobility
Verra Mobility Trading Down 11.8 %
Verra Mobility Company Profile
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Verra Mobility
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock – Why They’re Doubling Down
Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.