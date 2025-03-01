Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $60.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel’s FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Get Vericel alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vericel

Vericel Stock Up 3.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 854.98 and a beta of 1.72. Vericel has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $587,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,545.12. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 2,600 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $152,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,045.44. The trade was a 8.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,072 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.