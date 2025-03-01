Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by WR Wealth Planners LLC

WR Wealth Planners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veralto by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,654,000 after purchasing an additional 860,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veralto by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,232,000 after purchasing an additional 558,393 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Veralto by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Veralto by 5.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,462,000 after purchasing an additional 162,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Veralto by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,885,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. This represents a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,964.50. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,366 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO stock opened at $99.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.70. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

