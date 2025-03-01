Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Buys 88,794 Shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Stock

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 88,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,803.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,148,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,458,016.32. This trade represents a 2.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 8,971 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $106,396.06.

On Monday, February 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 574 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,256.60.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %

ORKA stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.77. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

