Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Buys 88,794 Shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Stock

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 88,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,803.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,148,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,458,016.32. This trade represents a 2.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 12th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 8,971 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $106,396.06.
- On Monday, February 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 574 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,256.60.
Oruka Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %
ORKA stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.77. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.29.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.
Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
