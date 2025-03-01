Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $292.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

