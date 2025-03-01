Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $227,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $546.33 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $550.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

