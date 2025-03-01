Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the January 31st total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,791,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $943,000. Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
