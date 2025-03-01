Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Wiser Advisor Group LLC

Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.9% of Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,542,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.90 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

