Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VCIT opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.