Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $405.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $417.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

