Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

VEA opened at $51.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

