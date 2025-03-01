VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by TPG Advisors LLC

TPG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of TPG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TPG Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 132,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after buying an additional 47,267 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 225,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 409,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 48,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

