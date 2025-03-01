VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the January 31st total of 329,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAPP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 1,134.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 533,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 490,316 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 844.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 298,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 266,734 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 822,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 175,390 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DAPP opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $179.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.42.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

