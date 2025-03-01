US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,445,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850,612 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.8% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. US Bancorp DE owned about 8.96% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $599,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 220,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 105,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,822 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHH stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

