US Bancorp DE Has $174.89 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.16% of Chubb worth $174,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Chubb by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $285.34 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.73.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

