US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 585,657 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.44% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $504,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,718,000 after buying an additional 3,774,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 834.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after buying an additional 826,601 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 879.7% during the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 801,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,429,000 after buying an additional 720,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,655,000 after buying an additional 388,506 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

