US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 62,649.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,381,934 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.73% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $280,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $1,159,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 102.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 465.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $568,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT opened at $120.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.32. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

