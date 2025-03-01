US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $131,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,056,000 after purchasing an additional 257,784 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,506 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,989,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,569,000 after purchasing an additional 178,659 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $405.73 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $417.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.28. The firm has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

