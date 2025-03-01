Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $271.00 to $249.00. The stock had previously closed at $186.06, but opened at $170.61. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Universal Health Services shares last traded at $172.44, with a volume of 189,155 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UHS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.77.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total value of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

