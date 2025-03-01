Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 17th

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Universal Health Services has a dividend payout ratio of 3.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $17.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 5.9 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $175.07 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $152.68 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.77.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total value of $308,516.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

