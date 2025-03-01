UIL (LON:UTL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107.32 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.46). UIL shares last traded at GBX 115.72 ($1.46), with a volume of 19,586 shares changing hands.

UIL Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £102.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 107.36.

UIL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UIL

UIL Company Profile

In other UIL news, insider Stuart J. Bridges acquired 11,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £13,320.28 ($16,750.86). Corporate insiders own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value.

UIL’s investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised.

UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc.

