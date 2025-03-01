Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) versus 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Head-To-Head Survey

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies 22.41% 62.60% 21.97% 36Kr N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 8 27 1 2.81 36Kr 0 0 0 0 0.00

Uber Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $90.94, suggesting a potential upside of 19.55%. Given Uber Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than 36Kr.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Uber Technologies and 36Kr”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $43.98 billion 3.61 $9.86 billion $4.56 16.68 36Kr $302.70 million 0.03 -$12.71 million ($6.00) -0.75

Uber Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. 36Kr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uber Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of 36Kr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats 36Kr on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services. The Delivery segment allows to search for and discover restaurants to grocery, alcohol, convenience, and other retails; order a meal or other items; and Uber direct, a white-label Delivery-as-a-Service for retailers and restaurants, as well as advertising. The Freight segment manages transportation and logistics network, which connects shippers and carriers in digital marketplace including carriers upfronts, pricing, and shipment booking; and provides on-demand platform to automate logistics end-to-end transactions for small-and medium-sized business to global enterprises. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, online/offline event, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

