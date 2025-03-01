Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($1.80), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. Tutor Perini updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.500-1.900 EPS.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 34.6 %

Tutor Perini stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPC shares. StockNews.com lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Tutor Perini from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

