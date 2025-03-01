Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Trading Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 18,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 271,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

TSBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Turnstone Biologics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Turnstone Biologics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $0.40 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $8.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Turnstone Biologics stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,738 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 5.07% of Turnstone Biologics worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

