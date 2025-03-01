TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CFO Purchases $62,500.00 in Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) CFO Carl Schweihs purchased 10,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,943.75. This represents a 6.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
TrueBlue Stock Performance
Shares of TBI stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $187.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.42.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. TrueBlue had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $385.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million. Analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TrueBlue from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.
TrueBlue Company Profile
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.
