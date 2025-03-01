TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CFO Purchases $62,500.00 in Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) CFO Carl Schweihs purchased 10,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,943.75. This represents a 6.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of TBI stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $187.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. TrueBlue had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $385.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million. Analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueBlue

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 99,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,769 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 406,405 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 341,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 106,736 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TrueBlue from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TBI

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.