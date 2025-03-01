Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0381 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:TSRYY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. 278,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,566. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
