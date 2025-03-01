Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0381 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:TSRYY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. 278,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,566. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

