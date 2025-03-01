Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Down 100.0% in February

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 320,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,044,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TGGI opened at $0.00 on Friday. Trans Global Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Trans Global Group Company Profile

Trans Global Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, distributes and retails wine under the Zui Xian Gui name in the People's Republic of China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

