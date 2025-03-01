TPG Advisors LLC Purchases 2,645 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

TPG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 98,201 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,426,000 after buying an additional 1,194,696 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,595,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average of $73.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.