TPG Advisors LLC Purchases 199 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TPG Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $53.87 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.