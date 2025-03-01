TPG Advisors LLC Buys 80,693 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TPG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 211.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,693 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.5% of TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after buying an additional 10,024,156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,748,000 after buying an additional 350,872 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,220,000 after buying an additional 6,804,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,755,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,252,000 after buying an additional 3,900,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SCHD opened at $28.54 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.