Toy Stocks To Watch Now – March 1st

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares of companies that tend to attract speculative interest rather than being valued for solid, long-term fundamentals. These stocks are often highly volatile, appealing primarily to investors looking for quick, speculative gains rather than steady growth or reliable dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded up $26.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,048.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,305,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,912. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $982.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $937.59. The company has a market cap of $465.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.65. The company had a trading volume of 25,437,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,829,563. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.44. The company has a market cap of $792.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,891,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,238. Target has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.35. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,625,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,827. Kroger has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.98. 1,857,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,373. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $218.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

