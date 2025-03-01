Tower Bridge Advisors Has $792,000 Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Veralto were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the third quarter worth $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE VLTO opened at $99.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.70. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $85.70 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Veralto Increases Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Veralto’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. This represents a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,964.50. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,467 shares of company stock worth $1,150,366. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLTO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

