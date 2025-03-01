Tower Bridge Advisors Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,597,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,365 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 103,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 34,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $59.71 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

