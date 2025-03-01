Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $258.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $269.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.21 and its 200 day moving average is $242.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

