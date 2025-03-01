Top Utility Stocks To Research – February 26th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Eaton are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential public services such as electricity, water, and natural gas. Typically considered defensive investments, these stocks tend to offer steady returns and reliable dividends due to the consistent demand for their services, even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $11.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.22. 65,429,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,667,438. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $936.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $393.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.69.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $494.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,823. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $507.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $464.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN stock traded up $8.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,995. Eaton has a 52-week low of $255.65 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

