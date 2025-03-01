Top Hotel Stocks To Research – March 1st

Booking, Keurig Dr Pepper, and Marriott International are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares representing ownership in companies that operate, own, or manage hotels and other lodging facilities. These stocks are influenced by overall travel, tourism trends, and economic conditions, making them a key component of the hospitality and leisure industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG stock traded up $97.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5,016.01. 305,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,898.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,607.88. The stock has a market cap of $164.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.52. 36,649,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,659,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,571. The firm has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.94.

