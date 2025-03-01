Top Grocery Stocks To Consider – February 26th

Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, PepsiCo, CAVA Group, Target, and Uber Technologies are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks refer to the shares of companies that operate within the food retail industry, supplying everyday items such as produce, dairy, and packaged goods to consumers. Often categorized under the consumer staples sector, these stocks tend to offer comparatively stable returns due to the consistent demand for essential food products, even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.26. 11,501,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,439,672. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average is $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $494.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $507.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded down $22.71 on Wednesday, reaching $1,032.95. 810,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $977.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $935.03. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23. The stock has a market cap of $458.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.45. 4,170,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,991,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.87. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

CAVA Group (CAVA)

CAVA stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,245,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,819. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.20 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.12 and its 200-day moving average is $125.97. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $52.81 and a 1 year high of $172.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $124.38. 4,764,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.69. Target has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,504,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,860,816. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Recommended Stories