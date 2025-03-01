Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers makes up approximately 1.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Toll Brothers worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $111.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.76. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.86 and a 12-month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

