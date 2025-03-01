TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA) Shares Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. 1,391,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 662,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

TNF Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.95.

TNF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease rather than addressing the symptoms. Its MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines.

