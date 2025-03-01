Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Price Up 66.7% – Time to Buy?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 66.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 6,932,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average daily volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
TWM has been the topic of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.66.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.
