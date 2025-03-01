Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Price Up 66.7% – Should You Buy?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) was up 66.7% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 6,932,558 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average daily volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.66.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TWM
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.