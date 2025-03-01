Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Up 66.7% – Still a Buy?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) shares were up 66.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 6,932,558 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average daily volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.66.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 66.7 %

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.23.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.