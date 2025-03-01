Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Up 66.7% – Here’s Why

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 66.7% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 6,932,558 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average daily volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWM. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.66.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.
