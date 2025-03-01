Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Receives $92.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Pickering Energy Partners cut Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DNB Markets began coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

TDW stock opened at $45.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tidewater has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $111.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85.

In other news, CEO Quintin Kneen purchased 41,615 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.06 per share, with a total value of $2,000,016.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,046.34. This represents a 30.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

