The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,533 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $118,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $113.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

