The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.7278 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.
Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
NYSE TD traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $59.89. 1,973,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,240. The firm has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.64. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.