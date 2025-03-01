The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Sherwin-Williams has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $13.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $362.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.