The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

RMR stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 135.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in The RMR Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in The RMR Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

