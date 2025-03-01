The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
RMR stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 135.34%.
The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.
